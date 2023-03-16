BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Due to weather, a local road has closed. The closure was announced by officials Thursday night.
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Sandia Crest Road is closed until further notice. The closure was prompted by slick and icy road conditions.