CEDAR CREST, N.M. (KRQE) – According to a tweet from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, Sandia Crest Road is currently closed due to weather as of 7:13 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 20. The road leads up to the Sandia Peak Ski Area along the east side of the Sandia Mountains.

Barriers will be in effect to block access attempts to the road. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.