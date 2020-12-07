Ruidoso conducts study to help tourism traffic

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexico village has just completed a major traffic study to figure out how to handle the growing congestion with all the big rigs and tourists that typically come through the area. The village of Ruidoso received a $250,000 grant from the Transportation Department to conduct a study on traffic in the village.

The village specifically wanted to see the traffic during the tourist months. “They were looking at, you know, would a roundabout work there? And what they’ve come up is that probably not a roundabout, but there’s some other options that might work better there,” said Village of Ruidoso Public Information Officer Kerry Gladden.

The overall goal of the study was to find areas in the village that can improve traffic flow. The study says it would be a good idea to have a roundabout at the highway intersection. “We would prefer that they make a study on how many handicap parking spots we need out here on the street. That would be better for all of us, not just us, our community, us as a whole but for our tourists as well there is one handicap parking spot in all of Midtown,” said Elda Herrera, owner of a Sabor store in Ruidoso.

The study will be used by the city engineer and other officials to determine what projects should be done right now and others that can wait. “I think it’s very important the residential people are going to be affected and I want every person that comes to Ruidoso, this is Midtown, I want them to come drive by her business, my business,” said multiple store owner Edward Dean Fowler.

In the study, it said it also looks at reducing speeds in neighborhoods by focusing and encouraging physical activity. The study said only in rare circumstances should diverting traffic around town be used. The consulting firm that did the traffic study will present its finding at a village meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Latest New Mexico News