SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A one-mile section of I-25 is going to remain “rough” for a while. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) says the contractor doesn’t have the asphalt to finish the road for now.

The contractor was repaving part of I-25 just north of Cerrillos Road, near Santa Fe. According to NMDOT, there are technical difficulties at the asphalt plant that had been supplying the project. This means there’s not quite enough asphalt to finish the paving. The top layer of the road has already been removed.

There’s no set timeline for when the project might get finished, NMDOT says. In the meantime, they’re asking drivers to obey speed limits and expect delays while traveling. “The New Mexico Department of Transportation and Brasier Asphalt Inc. apologize for the inconvenience,” the department said in a news release.