Roswell street maintenance to begin Monday

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Street maintenance will get underway in Roswell next week. Crews will begin what they’re calling “Hot Recycling” six stretches of road, which softens asphalt so it can be milled and repaved. It’s expected to last around three weeks.
These machines produce extreme heat, so drivers near work zones should keep their vehicles away from curbs. The contractor is planning to work on roads in the following order:
- West Poe Street, from South Sunset Avenue to South Main Street
- South Garden Avenue, from Marker Street to East McGaffey Street
- East Mescalero Road, from North Garden Avenue to North Atkinson Avenue
- West 19th Street, from North Main Street to North Union Avenue
- North Union Avenue, from West College Boulevard to West 19th Street
- South Union Avenue, from West Chisum Street to West Second Street