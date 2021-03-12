Roswell street maintenance to begin Monday

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Street maintenance will get underway in Roswell next week. Crews will begin what they’re calling “Hot Recycling” six stretches of road, which softens asphalt so it can be milled and repaved. It’s expected to last around three weeks.

These machines produce extreme heat, so drivers near work zones should keep their vehicles away from curbs. The contractor is planning to work on roads in the following order: