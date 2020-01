ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A busy stretch of Unser in southwest Albuquerque is closed following a rollover crash early Wednesday morning. A car hit a tree near Unser and Arenal just after 3 a.m.

People inside the vehicle were trapped and rescue crews have since pulled them to safety. Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office have not said how many people were inside the car or the extent of their injuries.

Deputies have closed southbound Unser from Sage to Arenal.