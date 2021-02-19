Rollover crash closes eastbound lanes of Paseo Del Norte at Second Street

Traffic and Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastbound lanes of Paseo Del Norte are closed near Second Street early Friday morning. Deputies are clearing up a rollover crash.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash. Drivers should avoid the area for now.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES