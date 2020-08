ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes of northbound Unser have reopened at Paradise following a rollover crash on Thursday morning. It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was uninjured.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the crash around 3:30 a.m. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.