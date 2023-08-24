ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Part of U.S. Highway 82 has been closed due to a rockslide. The stretch from milepost 1 (east of Alamogordo) to milepost 7 (west of Highrolls) is closed as New Mexico Department of Transportation crews work to move away boulders, rocks, and debris.

Courtesy Cloudcroft Fire Department

According to the Cloudcroft Fire Department, an alternate route has been set up on NM 244 and US 70. Drivers are advised to drive cautiously and slow down in the area.

They say Fresnal Road is open to light, single vehicle traffic only. Heavy trucks, trailers, and RVs are prohibited at this time. This will change based on conditions of the road.