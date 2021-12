LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A large rockslide has resulted in the closure of New Mexico State Road 4 at Mile Marker 57 in Los Alamos County on Wednesday, Dec. 1. The Los Alamos Police Department reports that the road is between White Rock and the main entrance to Bandelier National Monument is closed indefinitely and an update will be provided once the road is back open.

It’s unclear how long the clean-up will take.