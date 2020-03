LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation and White Sands Missile Range has announced a roadblock that will occur for one hour on Thursday, March 5.

US 70 will be blocked at Red Block, which is at the top of St. Augustin Pass and Mile Marker 164, and Yellow Block, located at White Sands National Monument and Mile Marker 200, from 7:10 a.m. until about 8:10 a.m. This will also affect the Las Cruce Gate, Owen Road, and Nike Avenue.