Road work to begin Tuesday near Big-I

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you drive on the Interstate near the Big-I, get ready for months of construction. Starting Tuesday crews will begin mill and inlay work on I-40 and I-25 near the Big-I. Department of Transportation officials says the work is expected to last through next summer. They are working to do most of the work at night to reduce delays for drivers. The project is expected to cost about $6.5 million; Expect intermittent lane closures.

