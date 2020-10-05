Road work to begin Tuesday near Big-I

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state believes there's a serious problem under I-25 on La Bajada, which is built into the rolling hills just south of Santa Fe. The earth under the interstate is constantly shifting and settling, and now it needs an extensive revamp.

The Department of Transportation says erosion is the reason why the road is deteriorating underneath, causing some major structural concerns. The state says the problems are from when the road was widened in the 1950s and then again in the 1980s.