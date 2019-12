ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico Department of Transportation is warning drivers of repairs that will disrupt traffic on I-25 this weekend.

From Friday, December 6 through Monday, December 9, various lanes will be closed on I-25 northbound at Gibson due to concrete joint repair. The ramp at eastbound Gibson to I-25 northbound will be closed during this time.

NMDOT says work will take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Commuters can take University to Avenida Cesar Chavez as a detour.