CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District Two and AUI, Inc. will begin roadway reconstruction for a portion of downtown Clovis Monday. Drivers should expect single-lane closures throughout the project.

Construction will take place on US-60 and US-84 from milepost 387 east of Potter Park to milepost 389 at Sycamore Street from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Drivers should expect eastbound lane closures from Ash Street to Sycamore Street. A portion of Santa Fe Avenue will be closed to through traffic.

During construction, a 12-foot width restriction will be in place for vehicles passing through the work zone. Crews will be working on the pavement, installing drainage structures, new traffic signals, roadway lights, and sidewalks curb and gutters.

The $38.8 million reconstruction project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2025.