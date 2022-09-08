SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Road closures are beginning Thursday in Santa Fe for Fiestas De Santa Fe. The roads will remain closed through Sunday. All city of Santa Fe recreational facilities and administrative offices will close Friday at 1 p.m. and reopen Monday.

Streets closed to vehicle traffic through Sunday, September 11:

Santa Fe Plaza Square

E. San Fransisco St. from Don Gaspar to Old Santa Fe Tr.

Palace Ave from Grant Ave to Cathedral Pl.

Washington St. from Palace Ave to Nusbaum St.

Lincoln Ave. from W. Marcy St. to W. Palace Ave

Sheridan St. (partial closure at W. Palace Ave)

Offices, facilities, and centers closed: