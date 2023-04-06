NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Santa Fe County announced that some roads leading toward Chimayó have been closed due to flooding. County Road 113 S and County Road 177 S from Summer Road to County Road 106 have been closed to pedestrian traffic due to the Pojoaque Creek flooding. People walking to Santuario de Chimayó are urged to use Old Callejon Road, County Road 109 S to cross Pojoaque Creek in the affected areas.

The Old Callejon Road, CR 109 S, has been designated as the route for pedestrian pilgrims crossing Pojoaque Creek between US HWY 285/84 and CR 117 S.

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with some clouds. Highs are predicted to be in the lower 60s in Santa Fe.

New Mexico State Police, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department, and Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Department will also provide traffic control. Two medical units along with porta-potties will be set up on NM 503.