Road closure in place near UNM Hospital due to construction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A temporary road closure is in place near the University of New Mexico Hospital until Monday morning. The hospital says Yale from Lomas to Tucker Ave. will be closed to set a crane for work on the new hospital tower.

Traffic will be redirected to Tucker and University. The road closure will end on Monday at 6 a.m.

