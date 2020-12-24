Rio Rancho’s Unser expansion project set to begin Jan. 4

Traffic and Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho is gearing up for the next phase of a major road project. Just after New Year’s, construction will begin on phase two of the Unser expansion between Southern and the city limits just north of McMahon. The $4.5 million project includes a complete re-paving job along with upgrades to curb ramps and other improvements.

Thousands of cars drive through that stretch of Unser and Mayor Gregg Hull says drivers should expect some delays and detours. “Some of the detours are going to take some of the traffic through the various different neighborhoods and some of the business districts. We’re hoping to reduce those to the bare minimum,” Hull said. Work is expected to last nine months.

Latest Traffic/Road News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery