Rio Rancho’s Unser expansion project set to begin Jan. 4

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho is gearing up for the next phase of a major road project. Just after New Year’s, construction will begin on phase two of the Unser expansion between Southern and the city limits just north of McMahon. The $4.5 million project includes a complete re-paving job along with upgrades to curb ramps and other improvements.

Thousands of cars drive through that stretch of Unser and Mayor Gregg Hull says drivers should expect some delays and detours. “Some of the detours are going to take some of the traffic through the various different neighborhoods and some of the business districts. We’re hoping to reduce those to the bare minimum,” Hull said. Work is expected to last nine months.

