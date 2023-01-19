RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho has plans for another road improvement project. Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull says the project will try and tackle the intersection at Idalia and Loma Colorado by putting in a roundabout.

As the city of Rio Rancho continues to grow, they say it is a major demand trying to keep up with the roads. “There are road projects going on all over the city,” said Hull. In the past few years the city finished a project on the 528 corridor and constructed a roundabout near Idalia and Iris.

Now, the next project is the Idalia and Loma Colorado intersection. “We’re trying to make the area more user-friendly,” said Hull. That also means accommodating for growth. With schools and housing developments in the area, drivers say traffic is becoming a headache. “Working with the school district, their traffic studies actually indicated that an improved intersection was going to be necessary there,” said Hull. The Mayor says a roundabout seems like the best way to manage traffic in that area. He says there are also future plans to improve that entire stretch of Idalia.

The roundabout project is currently in the design phase. Mayor Hull says there is not an official start date set for the project.