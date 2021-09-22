Repaving project on I-25 nearly finished

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Work to repave a long stretch of I-25 in Albuquerque is nearly finished. Drivers have likely seen New Mexico Department of transportation crews at night doing pavement preservation work stretching down Tramway to Gibson. The work is currently reducing the interstate to one southbound land between Comanche and Jefferson from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

NMDOT is urging drivers to avoid swerving in and out of the orange cones and to follow the detours. “Please just follow the signs. Our guys are out there, oftentimes on the shoulder or on the median and it’s very scary to see people weaving in and out of cones and being impatient trying to get through,” said a spokesperson with NMDOT Kimberly Gallegos.

NMDOT expects the project to be complete in just a couple of weeks.

