Repair work to begin on N.M. 128 emergency railroad crossing in Jal, New Mexico

JAL, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation in partnership with Texas & New Mexico Railway will start repair work on the N.M. 128 emergency railroad crossing in Jal, New Mexico. The repair work is expected to start on Wednesday, August 12.

During the repair work, N.M. 128 will be closed to through traffic at the railroad crossing. People in the area are asked to seek alternate routes, obey posted signs and watch out for workers. Information on other road projects can be found at https://www.nmroads.com/

