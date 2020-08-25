Repair work on N.M. 267 railroad crossing in Melrose to begin

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation and the BNSF Railroad Company will start repair work on the N.M. 267 railroad crossing in Melrose on Wednesday, August 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. NMDOT reports that during the work, N.M. 267 will be closed to through traffic at the railroad crossing and motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes.

During the repair work, commuters are urged to watch for workers and to obey all posted signs. Statewide road information can be found at NMroads.com.

