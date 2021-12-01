Reconstruction planned on US 64 between Shiprock, Arizona state line

SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – The state has plans to reconstruct a 21-mile stretch of road between Shiprock and the Arizona state line. The New Mexico Department of Transportation reports it was awarded $25 million by the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the $1 billion Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Program.

The department states that the funds will be used for the reconstruction project which will be on U.S. 64 between Shiprock and Arizona’s state line in northwestern New Mexico. NMDOT reports in a news release that the project will result in about 21 miles of U.S. 64 receiving new pavement, wider shoulders, enhanced lighting, and rumble strips.

The project will also replace four bridges with wider structures. Additional improvements will include increased lane widths and increased sight distance on horizontal and vertical curves.

NMDOT states the project will also feature drainage improvements to reduce runoff and damage from erosion. The project is expected to be constructed in five phases with the initial phase anticipated in the summer of 2023.