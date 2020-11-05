Re-striping work to begin on southeastern New Mexico roadways

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation will begin re-striping work on various state roadways across southeastern New Mexico this month.
According to a news release, the re-striping work will require short-term lane closures on roadways in Guadalupe, Otero, Lea, Curry, De Baca, Torrance, Chavez, Lincoln, and Eddy counties. The release also states that drivers should be alert and careful when approaching the striping work-zones.
The re-striping may be cancelled, postposed or prolonged due to weather.
