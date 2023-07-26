NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is planning on addressing over 1,300 transportation projects across the state. The public will be able to make comments on some proposals until August 25, 2023.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation has a list of the proposed Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) projects online. The projects account for $7.5 billion in state, federal, and local spending, but some are still in the planning stage, awaiting public comment.

The public can submit comments on some proposed projects online. To do so, you can click on individual projects at the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s eSTIP website. To find comment-eligible projects, navigate to the “Amendments” tab, and select “View Details” for a given project. Then, there will be a “Comment on this Project” link if the project is currently taking comments.