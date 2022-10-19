ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City of Albuquerque officials are hosting two public meetings Wednesday. Officials will go over preliminary designs for two major roads; Paseo Del Norte East of Unser and Unser north of Paseo.

City officials are proposing big changes for both roads. The plans include more lanes, bike and pedestrian improvements, new signals and lighting. Project officials will be available at the meetings to answer any questions the public may have. The meetings are scheduled for Wednesday October 19, at noon and 5:30 p.m. at the Taylor Ranch Community Center.