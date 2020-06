ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque drivers can expect several detours along major roadways. On Monday, June 29, the off-ramp from eastbound I-40 to southbound 98th Street will be closed.

That project lasts through Friday, July 3. Also starting on Monday, southbound I-25 between Martin Luther King and Central will be fully closed due to utility line work. That project is scheduled to last until July 24.