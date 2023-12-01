ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Next year, 2024, might bring construction to the growing part of northwest Albuquerque. The long-promised roadwork would widen busy stretches of Paseo Del Norte NW and Unser Blvd NW.

The City of Albuquerque raised about $45 million to add driving lanes to where the two roads intersect. Now, they’re in the last big step before potentially breaking ground.

“We’ve really made some big strides to be able to widen these roads,” Councilor Dan Lewis said.

Over five years in the making, the first phase of Unser and Paseo Del Norte should begin next year, according to city officials, who say the final step is to buy up land along the roadside- which is happening now.

“Even the first phase of this project is going to make a tremendous difference,” explained Councilor Lewis.

That first phase will expand Paseo Del Norte to two-lanes in each direction from around Kimmick West to Unser Blvd. Unser will also expand to four total lanes between Paradise Blvd and Paseo Del Norte.

“I believe that by the end of 2024, about this time next year, that we’re going to see construction on these four lanes start, and then we’re not going to stop,” said Councilor Lewis.

City, county, and state leaders are backing the project, saying it should help move cars quicker through the area, and also cut down on noise pollution.

“Every one of us has to get stuck in these bottlenecks, and you know what, guess what? We’re not going to have bottlenecks in a couple of years,” said Councilor Louie Sanchez.

They’re also hopeful that it will mean a safe, and quicker route for emergency responders.