ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With President Biden in town this week, Albuquerque drivers may see delays on the freeways.

Albuquerque Police Department said Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning, I-25 south of the Big-I and I-40 to the west may be affected, along with some side streets.

Anyone parked along the motorcade route will be towed.

During his Albuquerque appearance, the president is expected to talk about the jobs created through the fight against climate change.