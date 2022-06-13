CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews have begun work along a busy highway in Carlsbad. Workers will realign the east and westbound approaches at the intersection of US 62/180 and Hidalgo Road.
The project will also widen the southbound west turn lane and add a sidewalk, raised medians, and a traffic signal. Drivers could expect road closures and detours for the next five weeks as utility lines are relocated. The project is expected to take a year to complete.