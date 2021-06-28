Potential traffic delays near Lomas and Yale due to PNM project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is working to relocate a transmission line near the University of New Mexico Hospital. Line crews will be working along Lomas Blvd. between Yale Blvd. and Stanford Dr. during the week of June 28 – July 2 on this project.

According to PNM, periodic lane closures will happen during the time of the project. Short-term and full-term closures of Lomas in both directions may occur so crews can safely work.

PNM and UNM collaborated to move the 3,000ft section of a transmission line near UNMH. The relocation is expected to help support the hospital while they work to build a new tower.

Below are tips from PNM for commuters:

  • Plan ahead and consider an alternate driving route during construction hours to avoid the project area and any delays entirely.
  • Please drive slowly when traveling through this area and keep an eye out for PNM crews and pedestrians.
  • Give safe distance between your car and the workers and trucks. When you pass PNM line trucks working, drive like they are your family, because they are someone’s.
  • Be aware of all signage throughout the project area and avoid distractions like your cellphone, eating, drinking, and conversing with other passengers. 

Also, PNM says there should not be any power outages due to the project. However, if customers do experience an outage, report it to PNM online at PNM.com/outage, text #OUT to 78766, or call 888-DIAL-PNM.

