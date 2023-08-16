NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police is urging drivers to be cautious while traveling on I-40 near Clines Corners. Police say construction started in the area in April 2023, at mile marker 236. Since construction began NMSP says they have seen 18 crashes resulting in four deaths in the area.

Police say excessive speeding and following other vehicles too closely are factors in these crashes. The construction involves reducing lanes from two down to one lane as I-40 merges. NMSP is urging drivers to slow down, be aware and drive cautiously in the area to keep themselves and others safe on the road.