[1] New Mexico health leaders highlight waning immunity, continued COVID case uptick Hospitals across New Mexico are out of ICU beds. At last check, only eight beds are available in the entire state. Now, several New Mexico hospitals are considering crisis standards of care because of another surge in COVID-19 cases. The state is seeing the seven-day average test positivity rates of about 12% which is much higher than the 7.5% target. Health officials say 40% of New Mexicans have yet to get the shot, which they say is driving up the number of cases.

[2] First lawsuit filed in deadly shooting on New Mexico film set The first lawsuit of possibly many has now been filed related to the deadly shooting on the New Mexico movie set of "Rust". The film's chief lighting technician, Serge Svetnoy, is suing nearly two dozen people connected to the movie including actor Alec Baldwin who fired the deadly shot. Svetnoy says he was so close during the incident that one of the bullet fragments hit him in the face. Attorneys say the lawsuit is not about money, it's to put pressure on producers to prioritize safety over profits.