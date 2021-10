ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a crash with serious injuries near Paseo del Norte and Universe Blvd. on the West Side of Albuquerque on Thursday afternoon. The Albuquerque Police Department reports several lanes of traffic have been shut down as officers investigate the crash.

The APD Traffic Twitter account states two vehicles were involved. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.