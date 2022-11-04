NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm Thursday night brought cold weather and snow to parts of New Mexico. The storm led to snow-packed roads and difficult driving conditions for parts of the state. The New Mexico Department of Transportation reports difficult driving conditions in Gallup and for parts of northern New Mexico. Drivers are urged to use caution while driving through areas impacted by the storm.

Bobcat Pass on Friday, November 4, 2022, 8:20 a.m. (NMRoads)

I-25 @ Glorieta on Friday, November 4, 2022, 8:18 a.m. (NMRoads)

US 550 @ Continental Divide on Friday, November 4, 2022, 8:17 a.m. (NMRoads)

I-40 Westbound @ US 491 on Friday, November 4, 2022, 8:16 a.m. (NMRoads)

I-25 @ Raton Pass on Friday, November 4, 2022, 8:23 a.m. (NMRoads)

I-25 @ St. Francis Dr. on Friday, November 4, 2022, 8:25 a.m. (NMRoads)