NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With New Mexico’s first big winter storm of 2024 hitting in full effect, drivers throughout the state are facing difficult driving conditions on several roads. Snow is expected to continue into the evening before dropping off overnight.
Going into the weekend, the weather throughout the state will be drier but still cold, with below-freezing temperatures holding through early next week.
The wet weather and low temperatures can make for dangerous travel. Below are some tips for safe driving in winter weather.
- Wear your seatbelt: Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained.
- Take it slow: The best crash prevention on snow and ice is to slow down.
- Avoid using cruise control: Never use cruise control when the roads are slick. It can reduce your control of the vehicle if your tires begin to skid or slip
- Steer in the direction of a skid.
- Accelerate and decelerate slowly.
- Increase your following distance.
- Know your brakes: It takes more time to stop in adverse conditions, and stopping too quickly can cause drivers to lose control of the vehicle.
- Use caution on bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas: These areas typically freeze first and take longer to thaw.
- Don’t crowd the plow or other drivers: Allow plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you. Stopping requires up to ten times the distance than usual in snowy and icy weather. Keep at least a 50-foot or five-car length distance between you and those in front of you.
- Don’t stop if you can avoid it.
- Don’t power up hills.
