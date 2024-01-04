NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With New Mexico’s first big winter storm of 2024 hitting in full effect, drivers throughout the state are facing difficult driving conditions on several roads. Snow is expected to continue into the evening before dropping off overnight.

Going into the weekend, the weather throughout the state will be drier but still cold, with below-freezing temperatures holding through early next week.

Photo courtesy of the National Weather Service. New Mexico precipitation and temperatures for January 2024.

I-40 westbound at Juan Tabo at 3:33 p.m. Photo courtesy of NM Roads

I-40 at 98th Street at 3:36 p.m. Photo courtesy of NM Roads

I-25 southbound at Rio Bravo at 3:37 p.m. Photo courtesy of NM Roads

Alert from NM Roads: “Heavy traffic I 25 southbound at Rio bravo. Reduce speed and use caution. Seek alternate route.”

I-25 at Lower La Bajada at 3:43 p.m. Photo courtesy of NM Roads

I-25 southbound at Richards Avenue at 3:52 p.m. Photo courtesy of NM Roads

I-40 at Tucumcari East at 3:53 p.m. Photo courtesy of NM Roads

I-40 at Exit 346 near Fort Wingate at 3:55 p.m. Photo courtesy of NM Roads

US 550 at Continental Divide at 3:55 p.m. Photo courtesy of NM Roads

The wet weather and low temperatures can make for dangerous travel. Below are some tips for safe driving in winter weather.