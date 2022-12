NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm Wednesday night brought cold weather and snow to parts of New Mexico. The storm led to snow-packed roads and difficult driving conditions for parts of the state. The New Mexico Department of Transportation reports difficult driving conditions to the east and most of northern New Mexico.

I-40 Westbound @ US 491, Thursday December 29, 2022, 8:03 a.m. (NMRoads)

I-40 East @ Exit 36, Thursday December 29, 2022, 8:06 a.m. (NMRoads)

I-40 @ Continental Divide, Thursday December 29, 2022, 8:09 a.m. (NMRoads)

US 550 @ Continental Divide, Thursday December 29, 2022, 8:10 a.m. (NMRoads)

I-25 Southbound @ St. Francis Dr., Thursday December 29, 2022, 8:12 a.m. (NMRoads)