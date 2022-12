NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm Monday night brought cold weather and snow to parts of New Mexico. The storm led to snow-packed roads and difficult driving conditions for parts of the state. The New Mexico Department of Transportation reports difficult driving conditions in the western and northern parts of the state, as well as the Ruidoso and Alamogordo areas. Drivers are urged to use caution while driving through areas impacted by the storm.

1-40 @ Continental Divide, Tuesday December 13, 2022, 7:21 a.m. (NMRoads)

I-40 Eastbound 491, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 7:23 a.m. (NMRoads)

Bobcat Pass, Tuesday, December 13, 2022. 7:26 a.m. (NMRoads)