NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A winter storm brought snow to parts on New Mexico that is causing difficult driving conditions around the state. According to NMRoads, western New Mexico is experiencing difficult driving conditions, including in Gallup and Farmington. Snow is expected to expected to move through the state. The Metro will see light rain and mix showers and rain will turn to snow by around mid-morning. Scattered snow showers will be possible all afternoon and evening for the mountains of New Mexico, and the low elevations north of US-60.

Bobcat Pass, January 4, 2024 at 7:48 a.m. | Courtesy NM Roads

US 550 @ Continental Divide, January 4, 2024 at 7:35 a.m. | Courtesy NM Roads

I-40 @ Continental, January 4, 2024 at 7:34 a.m. | Courtesy NM Roads

I-40 WB @ US 491, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. | Courtesy NM Roads

I-40 East @ Exit 36, January 4, 2024 at 7:32 a.m. | Courtesy NM Roads

I-25 @ Las Vegas, January 4, 2024 at 7:40 a.m. | Courtesy NM Roads

I-25 SB @ Old Pecos Trail, January 4, 2024 at 7:38 a.m. | Courtesy NM Roads