ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County officials are celebrated the completion of phase one of the Bridge Boulevard reconstruction project with a ribbon cutting for the $21 million project Friday morning. Phase one runs from Coors and Tower to Bridge, just west of Goff.

Phase one includes more traffic lanes, improved storm drain systems, new lighting and new sidewalks and bike lanes. However, some residents in the area are not happy about the increased traffic in the area the project is causing; since traffic is being diverted through a neighborhood street.