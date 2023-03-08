ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in northeast Albuquerque on Wednesday night, Mar. 8. The crash occurred at San Mateo Boulevard and Lomas Boulevard.

APD reports that the crash involved a pedestrian who was transported to the hospital but died from their injuries. The intersection is closed as the APD Motors Unit investigates the crash.

No further information has been provided at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.