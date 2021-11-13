Pedestrian killed in crash on Paseo Del Norte near Rio Grande

Traffic and Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a crash in the North Valley that left one person dead early Sunday, Nov. 14. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies report that a pedestrian was hit by a car on eastbound Paseo del Norte west of 4th Street near the Rio Grande intersection.

Story continues below

The pedestrian died at the scene. All of eastbound Paseo traffic was closed during the investigation but that area has since reopened.

Details remain limited at this time. The identity of the pedestrian remains unknown.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES