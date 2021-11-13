Pedestrian killed in crash on Paseo Del Norte near Rio Grande

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a crash in the North Valley that left one person dead early Sunday, Nov. 14. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies report that a pedestrian was hit by a car on eastbound Paseo del Norte west of 4th Street near the Rio Grande intersection.

The pedestrian died at the scene. All of eastbound Paseo traffic was closed during the investigation but that area has since reopened.

Details remain limited at this time. The identity of the pedestrian remains unknown.