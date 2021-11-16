Pedestrian in critical condition after crash in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pedestrian was transported to UNMH following a crash on Tuesday evening in northeast Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at Eubank Blvd. and Indian School Rd.

Details are limited but police say the pedestrian was last known to be in critical condition. Eubank at Indian School was closed during the investigation but has since reopened.

