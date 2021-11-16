Pedestrian in critical condition after crash in northeast Albuquerque

[1] ‘He’s a hero to all of us:’ Albuquerque teen dies saving family from house fire A local family is mourning the loss of their heroic teen after he lost his life trying to save his dad from a burning house. After waking up to the home filled with flames from a space heater fire, 17-year-old Xaven Garcia ran back in to save his dad. Now, he's going to save many other people with his final wish to donate his organs. UNMH will hold an honor walk for Xaven as he's escorted to the operating room for the organ donation. Grief counselors are available at Valley High School.

[2] City councilors propose investments in public safety, facilities After voters rejected the $50 million bond for the soccer stadium, city councilors are now looking at what else that money could pay for. Councilor Brook Bassan says her funding proposal would go to things voters preferred. Part of the $110 million package would go toward public safety projects like updates at APD main, the academy building, and other facilities. The proposal needs approval from seven of nine councilors to pass. If it fails, its backers could try putting it on the ballot.