Pedestrian in critical condition after crash in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle in northeast Albuquerque Wednesday night. APD says officers were called to a crash at Menaul and San Mateo where one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No word on what may have led up to the crash. APD says the area is closed as officers investigate. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

