Pedestrian in critical condition after crash in northeast Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State men's basketball will now have to wait two more days before they start WAC Play, as their conference-opening game with Seattle University has been postponed. This game was scheduled for Thursday but due to COVID-19 protocols within the Seattle U men's basketball program the game has been postponed.

"You know, it's kind of luck of the draw, to be honest. You know, you can't control everybody and who they interact with and it feels like last year a little bit in terms of just waiting for that phone call or email from the trainer saying we got an issue. So, we just got to continue to hope and pray that our loved ones and our team and our program avoid it the best we can," said Head Coach Chris Jans.