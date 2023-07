ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a critical-injury crash at Paseo del Norte and Eagle Ranch in northwest Albuquerque. Drivers are advised to avoid the area between Paseo del Norte and Paradise on Eagle Ranch.

Traffic is also being affected at westbound Paseo near Coors Boulevard. According to the police, a pedestrian was critically injured in the accident. No further details have been released at this time.