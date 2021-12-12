South Valley faces road closures due to pedestrian crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Sunday that southbound traffic from Tapia Boulevard to Goff is closed due to a pedestrian crash. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.

This story is developing.

