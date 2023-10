NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Drivers along I-40 through the East Mountains can expect a couple of days of delays. The state Department of Transportation will be paving the stretch near the Tijeras exit.

Westbound I-40 will be down to one lane on Sunday then the work will switch to the eastbound interstate on Monday. The closures will be in place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.