SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is going to begin repaving a portion of I-25 in Santa Fe starting on Monday, June 12. The project will cover both directions of the highway from mile marker 277, south of Cerrillos Road, to mile marker 290, south of El Dorado.

The project is contracted with Brasier Asphalt Inc. and will span 13 miles. The work is expected to take 20 days from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, 6 days a week.

All lanes leading into Santa Fe will remain open until 9 a.m. each day, and all lanes leading out will reopen before 4 p.m. each day. One lane will be closed during lower-traffic hours.