ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash that killed one in southeast Albuquerque. Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash, and a passenger in one of the vehicles has died.

APD says the crash took place in the area of Gibson and Girard boulevards. Eastbound Gibson is now closed at Girard. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while police work on the scene.