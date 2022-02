NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The blast of winter weather is making driving a little tricky this morning for parts of New Mexico. Drivers in the East Mountains are currently experiencing difficult driving conditions. Similar conditions can also be seen in both Mora and San Miguel counties.

I-40 at Tramway at 7:06 a.m. on Feb. 17, 2022. Courtesy of NMRoads

I-40 west of Edgewood at 7:03 a.m. on Feb. 17, 2022. Courtesy of NMRoads

I-25 at Cerrillos Rd on 2/17/2022 at 5:16 a.m. Courtesy of NMRoads